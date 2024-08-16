Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 121.72 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 16.36% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales121.7295.60 27 OPM %12.0114.10 -PBDT14.3713.01 10 PBT12.3411.03 12 NP9.538.19 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News