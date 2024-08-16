Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 121.72 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 16.36% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales121.7295.60 27 OPM %12.0114.10 -PBDT14.3713.01 10 PBT12.3411.03 12 NP9.538.19 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story