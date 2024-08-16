Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 121.72 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 16.36% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.121.7295.6012.0114.1014.3713.0112.3411.039.538.19

