Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 46.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 927.43 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 46.40% to Rs 81.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 927.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 848.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 675.02 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 678.14 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 4191.57 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 3905.21 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

