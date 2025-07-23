Stock Alert: Paytm, IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, United Breweries

Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares are ban from F&O trading on 23 July 2025.
Upcoming Results:
Infosys, Coforge, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, CMS Info Systems, Force Motors, Maharashtra Scooters, MAS Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Persistent Systems, Sapphire Foods India, Sky Gold and Diamonds, Supreme Petrochem, SRF, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, Thyrocare Technologies, Westlife Foodworld will declare their result later today.
Stocks To Watch :
United Breweries reported 5.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.87 crore despite a 7.4% declined in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 5,378.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
One 97 Communications (Paytm) reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 122.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 838.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 27.7% YoY to Rs 1,917.50 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)s standalone net profit increased 10.7% to Rs 1,745.69 crore on 2.2% jump in total income to Rs 6,918.24 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Ideaforge Technology reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.56 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales tumbled 85.2% YoY to Rs 12.78 crore in Q1 FY26.
JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 384.68 crore on 21.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,223.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Dixon Technologies reported a 68.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.97 crore in Q1 June 2025 on 95.1% surge in net sales to Rs 12,835.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
