Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 18.14% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 336.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 261.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

