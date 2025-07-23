Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.65% to Rs 26.33 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 47.53% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.3338.5222.3327.604.908.794.658.503.296.27

