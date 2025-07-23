InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 111.85 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 200.90% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 111.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.111.8596.9620.7516.1235.2218.0528.8511.3523.327.75

