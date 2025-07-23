Laxmi Goldorna House consolidated net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.88% to Rs 28.67 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 89.74% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.88% to Rs 28.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.6715.8518.1719.682.991.392.941.392.221.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News