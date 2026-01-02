Stock Alert: RailTel Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Olectra Greentech

SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) for procurement, implementation, and maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). The estimated order value is Rs 56.71 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary, Auro Pharma, has approved the acquisition of the non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories on a going-concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement for Rs 325 crore.

Time Technoplast has received approvals from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and T Rheinland (India) for the manufacture and supply of high-pressure Type-3 fully wrapped fiber-reinforced composite cylinders of 2-liter capacity for compressed gas applications.

Olectra Greentech declared the commercial operation date (COD) for its greenfield electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The Phase-I per-shift annual production capacity stands at 2,500 electric buses, representing 50% of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses. Prataap Snacks said manufacturing operations at its Bengaluru unit ceased from 1 January 2026 as part of strategic consolidation. Production has been shifted to another facility in the region, ensuring continuity of supply. The company expects no adverse impact on its overall production capacity. Indegene announced the merger of its step-down armsIndegene Aptilon Services and Trilogy Writing & Consultingto form Indegene Healthcare Canada Inc.