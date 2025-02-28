Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Sanofi India, Tata Power Co, Granules India, RVNL

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Sanofi Indias standalone net profit jumped 31% Rs 91.3 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 69.7 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue increased 9.7% YoY to Rs 514.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Schaeffler Indias consolidated net profit increased 13.2% YoY to Rs 237.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue jumped 14% YoY to Rs 2,136 crore in Q4 FY25.

KSB reported 33.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.1 crore on 20.5% jump in revenue to Rs 726.4 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tata Power Companys solar manufacturing subsidiary, TP Solar, has received a Rs 632 crore contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) solar modules.

Granules India said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to Granules Gagillapur facility based on its inspection conducted in August 2024. The warning letter may temporarily impact the FDA review of pending product submissions from this site until the issue is resolved.

Servotech Renewable Power System has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to significantly boost the adoption of solar energy across India. In support of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they aim to install 1 lakh solar rooftop systems in homes by 2026.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) received a letter of acceptance for a project worth Rs 135.66 crore from Central Railway. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in a 2 x 25 KV traction system (Scott-connected transformer) for the Bhusaval-Khandwa section of Central Railway, to meet the 3000 MT loading target on an EPC mode.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

