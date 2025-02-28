Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.3239.09 -56 OPM %16.868.80 -PBDT1.892.12 -11 PBT0.431.08 -60 NP0.240.98 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanofi India consolidated net profit declines 33.70% in the December 2024 quarter

KLJ Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Citrine Consultants consolidated net profit rises 483.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.20% in the December 2024 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 33.15% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story