Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.3239.0916.868.801.892.120.431.080.240.98

