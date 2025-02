Sanofi India consolidated net profit declines 33.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 514.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 33.70% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 514.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 469.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.45% to Rs 413.30 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 602.90 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 2013.20 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1996.10 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

