Vodafone Idea allots 3695 cr equity shares to Govt. of India

Vodafone Idea has issued and allotted 36,95,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per equity share aggregating to Rs. 3,69,50,00,00,000/- to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India). Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the Company stands at 48.99% in the expanded paid up capital base of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Equity Shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,83,43,03,50,010/- comprising of 1,08,34,30,35,001 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

