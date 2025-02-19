Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Thomas Cook and SOTC signs strategic partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Feb 19 2025
Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel, have signed a strategic 24-month partnership with Korea Tourism Organization - a collaboration that focuses on Special Projects towards increasing visibility for the destination in the high-potential India market.

Korea Tourism Organization's exclusive partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel leverages on Special Projects to drive year-round awareness and inspiration for Korea. The collaboration extends across exchange of knowledge, best practices and development of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, fostering long-term growth in leisure, business and MICE segments for Korea.

Korea offers a vibrant and enriching experience for Indian travellers, blending luxury, culture, wellness and exceptional cuisine. The global Hallyu wave has elevated Korea's cultural influence, with the rise of the K-beauty industry, K-pop and K-drama experiences captivating audiences worldwide. Korean cuisine, or Hansik, known for its bold flavors and healthy ingredients, adds another layer to the country's appeal, offering a delightful culinary journey. Expanding beyond Seoul and Busan, regions like Jeju Island, Gangwon Province and Jeollanam-do offer untapped potential for immersive travel experiences focused on wellness and relaxation, with state-of-the-art spas and wellness centers. This diverse offering positions Korea as a prime destination for India's affluent and wellnessconscious market, driving sustained growth in tourism

Feb 19 2025

