Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 35.35 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 400.00% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.3527.7825.8817.065.041.454.441.022.900.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp