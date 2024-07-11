Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 11 2024
Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 35.35 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 400.00% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.3527.78 27 OPM %25.8817.06 -PBDT5.041.45 248 PBT4.441.02 335 NP2.900.58 400

Jul 11 2024

