Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Allied Belnders & Distilleries, Aarti Drugs

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today:

Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cement, GAIL (India), Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, AAVAS Financiers, Astral, Bharat Electronics, Biocon, CARE Ratings, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Indegene, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalyan Jewellers India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Navin Fluorine International, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Voltamp Transformers, and Waaree Energies will declare their results later today. Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors reported a 22.41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Bajaj Finances consolidated net profit jumped 18% to Rs 4308 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,639 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest income (NII) increased 23% YoY to Rs 9,382 crore in Q3 FY25.

Allied Blenders & Distilleries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 57.46 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 8.84% to Rs 973.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rose 1% to Rs 37.1 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 36.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 8.2% YoY to Rs 557 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

GR Infraprojects has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a project worth Rs 262.3 crore from Western Railways. The project involves the EPC tender for gauge conversion of 38.9 km of track and associated work from Kosamba to Umarpada at the Kosamba-Umarpada section in the Vadodara division of Western Railways.

JK Cements has executed an agreement with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to supply 250 million tonnes (MT) of Limestone. This will help the company for consolidating in the West market in the near future.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

