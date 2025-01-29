Board of Filatex India approves investment of Rs 24 cr in hybrid power project with Torrent Power

At meeting held on 29 January 2025

The Board of Filatex India at its meeting held on 29 January 2025 has approved to invest about Rs. 24 crore in a new hybrid power project with Torrent Power. The said hybrid power project will be set up, owned and operated by Torrent Power/ wholly owned SPV (TPL or Power Producer) and / or its associates, located in Gujarat. The said project is likely to be commissioned by September 2025.

