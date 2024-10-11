Jio Financial Services launches new improved version of JioFinance App

The new and improved JioFinance App, a one-stop destination for seamless and digital-first financial services, is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio, with a wide range of attractive offerings. A beta version of the JioFinance App was launched on 30 May 2024. Over six million users have experienced Jio Financial Services' (JFSL) new-age digital platform, and the valuable customer feedback received was instrumental in improving the app's overall user experience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A wide array of financial products and services have been added since the Beta launch, including Loan on Mutual Funds, Home Loans (including Balance Transfer), and Loan Against Property. These loans are available at competitive terms and will offer substantial savings for our customers.

On the savings front, the digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank (JPBL), which can be opened digitally in under 5 minutes, offers a secure bank account with biometric authentication and a physical debit card. Over 1.5 million customers manage their routine, recurring expenses using their JPBL account. Additionally, features such as seamless UPI payments, mobile recharge, and ability to pay credit card bills are empowering customers to transact digitally with ease.

The JioFinance app also offers customers an aggregate view of their holdings across different bank accounts and across their mutual fund holdings, helping them manage their finances better. Moreover, the JioFinance app brings as many as 24 insurance plans spanning a comprehensive suite of life, health, two-wheeler and motor insurance digitally.

JFSL, along with its joint venture partner BlackRock are also working towards bringing world-class, innovative investment solutions to customers.

