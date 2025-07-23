Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says domestic economic activity holding up

RBI says domestic economic activity holding up

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that domestic economic activity held up in June, with high-frequency indicators pointing to improving prospects of kharif agricultural season and continuation of strong momentum in the services sector. Growth in rural demand remained resilient and was accompanied by a recovery in urban economic activity. Amidst global economic uncertainties, the front-loading of spending by the central and state governments, with a focus on higher capex, is helping to offset some slowdown witnessed in private capex expenditure. Indias merchandise trade deficit narrowed in June 2025, due to contraction in both oil and non-oil trade deficit. Headline consumer price inflation or CPI inflation remained below the 4 per cent target for the fifth consecutive month in June, to fall to the second lowest inflation reading in the current CPI series.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Nifty scales above 25,150; IT shares advance

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story