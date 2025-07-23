RBI says domestic economic activity holding up

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that domestic economic activity held up in June, with high-frequency indicators pointing to improving prospects of kharif agricultural season and continuation of strong momentum in the services sector. Growth in rural demand remained resilient and was accompanied by a recovery in urban economic activity. Amidst global economic uncertainties, the front-loading of spending by the central and state governments, with a focus on higher capex, is helping to offset some slowdown witnessed in private capex expenditure. Indias merchandise trade deficit narrowed in June 2025, due to contraction in both oil and non-oil trade deficit. Headline consumer price inflation or CPI inflation remained below the 4 per cent target for the fifth consecutive month in June, to fall to the second lowest inflation reading in the current CPI series.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News