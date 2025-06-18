Stock Alert: Ugro Capital, Heranba Inds, Polycab India, EMS, Manba Finance

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HUDCO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Ugro Capital has executed a share purchase agreement with Profectus Capital (Profectus) to acquire 100% stake of profectus for total consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore.

Heranba Industries chief financial officer (CFO), Rajkumar Bafna has tendered his resignation with effect from closing business of 30 June 2025.

Polycab India has executed an agreement with BSNL as the project implementation agency (PIA) for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net in Karnataka, Goa and Puducherry Telecom Circle against Package No. 4 amounting Rs 6,447.54 crore (inclusive of GST).

EMS has secured the lowest bidder status by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for construction of various components for sewerage and sewage treatment scheme zone-1 Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The order is worth Rs 183.81 crore. Sanghvi Movers informed that Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change of name of wholly owned subsidiary company from Samo Renewables to Sangreen SioRenew with effect from 17 June 2025. Neuland Laboratories compliance officer has received an administrative warning letter from deputy general manager, SEBI regarding violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015) by a designated person. Manba Finances board will meet on Friday, 20 June 2025 to consider issuing debt securities upto Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.