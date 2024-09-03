Stock alert: Welspun Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Muthoot Finance, Gensol Engg, Matrimony

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper

New Listing:

Premier Energies IPO will list on stock exchanges today. The price band was between Rs 427 to 450 per share. It was open between 27th August to 29th August 2024. The issue was subscribed 74.38 times.

Stocks to watch:

Welspun Corp board has approved $100 million investment in its subsidiary, Welspun Pipes, for upgrading HFIW pipe manufacturing capabilities in the USA.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 2% increase in total production in August, reaching 1.69 lakh units year over year.

Muthoot Finance subsidiary, Belstar Microfinance has received approval from SEBI to launch its IPO. Belstar plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore via fresh issue and Rs 300 crore through offer for sale.

Gensol Engineering and Matrix Gas & Renewables consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder for EPC for developing Indias first Bio-Hydrogen project for Indias leading power generation company. Through this project, the companies will convert 25 tons of bio-waste into 1 ton of hydrogen per day.

Matrimony board will meet on 5 September 2024, to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company.

NMDC s Iron ore production in August fell by 10% year-on-year to 3.07 million tons, and sales declined by 11.3% to 3.14 million tons.

Shriram Finance board approved a fund raising through debt securities via private placement. The issue size of Rs 500 crore, with a greenshoe option of RS 1,500 crore.

Elpro International has acquired 97,250 equity shares of Central Depository Services (CDSL) for total consideration of Rs 14.22 crore. Meanwhile, the company has also acquired 1,79,715 equity shares of Global Spirits for total consideration of Rs 20.01 crore.

Shipping Corporation of Indias subsidiary, SCI Bharat IFSC gets government approval for establishment of unit at GIFT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Gujarat.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

