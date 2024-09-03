Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta board OKs interim dividend of Rs 20/sh

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Vedanta informed that its board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 7,821 crore.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, 10 September 2024. At yesterday's closing price of Rs 495.75, the said dividend translates to a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of June 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 19.4% t Rs 2,345 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,964 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 12% YoY to Rs 8,130 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.06% to end at 463.30 on Monday, 2 September 2024.

