Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, Galaxy Surfactants, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, R System Intl

Zydus Lifesciences received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to manufacture Dasatinib Tablets.

Galaxy Surfactants entered into a strategic collaboration via its group companies with one of its global customers to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for their performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plant at an overseas location.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals received a certificate of Suitability from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM) for its API product, Quetiapine Fumarate.

R Systems International announced the launch of its IoT Smart C2C Connector. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the IoT Smart C2C Connector solves challenges faced by service providers in managing and integrating a diverse range of smart home devices.

Hindustan Zincs board is scheduled to meet on 10 March 2025, to consider raising funds through non convertible debentures (NCDs).

Walchandnagar Industries board approved the appointment of Nishant Saigal as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 14 April 2025. However Sandeep Jain has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) due to health reasons.

