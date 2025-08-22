Stocks in Focus: GMR Airports, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Hikal

RBL Bank and PG Electroplast shares are banned from F&O trading on 22 August 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
GMR Airports board approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities via qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds. Additionally, the board nod to create a wholly owned subsidiary as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the Cargo City Project awarded by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)s board approved the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st September 2025.
Vedantas board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share on face value of Rs 1 per share for FY26, amounting to Rs 6,256 crore. The record date for the said dividend shall be Wednesday, 27 August 2025.
Hikal said that its Jigani, Bengaluru facility received warning letter from the USFDA. The USFDA had conducted the inspection from 3rd February 2025 to 7th February 2025.
Texmaco Rail Engineering has received an order from Leap Grain Rail Logistics to supply BCBFG wagons along with BVCM Brake Van worth Rs 103.16 crore.
