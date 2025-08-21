Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Speaking at FICCIs 22nd Annual Capital Markets Conference 2025 held today, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the market regulatory may introduce a regulated platform where pre-IPO (initial public offering) companies can trade after making certain disclosures.

"With a booming IPO market, investors are eagerly anticipating whats next. Yet pre-listing information is often not enough for investors to take an investment decision.

Can we think of an initiative, on a pilot basis - for a regulated venue where pre-IPO companies can choose to trade, subject to certain disclosures?, SEBI stated.

Tuhin Pandey further said that there some key challenges that need to be deal with first.

Inefficiencies such as unnecessary processes and pain points, which cause avoidable friction in fund-raising, disclosures, and investor onboarding, need to be identified and removed.

Emerging areas, products, and asset classes can be developed to create both demand and supply of capital. Identifying and nurturing these opportunities will help broaden market participation and deepen capital formation.

When asked whether there is any discussion with depositories on the pre-IPO trading platform, he said, "This is only in principle with what Im stating."

The proposed platform would allow investors to trade shares in a regulated framework during the three-day window between IPO allotment and listing, potentially replacing the unregulated grey market that currently functions in this phase.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Currency in circulation spikes 8.8% on year

Japanese markets edge down further

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story