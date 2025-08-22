RBI seeks public feedback on 4% inflation targeting regime

The Reserve Bank sought public feedback on whether its monetary policy should continue to target 4 per cent retail inflation or set new parameters to boost growth while maintaining stability in the fast-growing large economy. While emphasising that the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has been successful, the central bank is also looking at whether core inflation would be the best guide for monetary policy.

Following a Monetary Policy Framework Agreement with the government in 2015, India formally adopted the inflation targeting framework in 2016. The government has mandated the RBI to maintain a Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation target of 4 per cent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 per cent during 2016-21. However, the incidence of repetitive shocks to food and fuel prices challenged the conduct of monetary policy, particularly during post-pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict with inflation diverging away from target, like in many other economies. The Indian experience is unique as the share of food and energy is more than half of the consumption basket in India, RBI report stated.