Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 239.34 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 32.79% to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales239.34201.93 19 OPM %31.5066.14 -PBDT75.3960.14 25 PBT75.3957.29 32 NP56.6942.69 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

