Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 32.79% to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.239.34201.9331.5066.1475.3960.1475.3957.2956.6942.69

