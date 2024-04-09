Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma Global receives USFDA approval for Fluoxetine Tabs

Strides Pharma Global receives USFDA approval for Fluoxetine Tabs

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Strides Pharma Science today announced that its step‐ down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Fluoxetine Tabs 10 mg and 20 mg, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Prozac Tablets of Eli Lilly. Fluoxetine tablets has a market size of ~US$ 23.9 Mn as per IMS.

This approval further strengthens the Company's presence in the Fluoxetine portfolio, complementing the existing approval of Fluoxetine capsules, which has a marketsize of US$106 Mn. The Fluoxetine tablets will be manufactured at the company's facility in Puducherry.

The company has 260 cumulative ANDA filings (including the recently acquired portfolio from Endo at Chestnut Ridge) with USFDA, of which 245 ANDAs have been approved. The company has set a target to launch ~ 60 new products over three years in the US.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

