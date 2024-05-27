Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 239.88 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 40.24% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 239.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.82% to Rs 128.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 914.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 952.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales239.88236.83 1 914.08952.13 -4 OPM %19.8717.11 -20.1816.26 - PBDT48.5340.66 19 187.73148.07 27 PBT42.2036.24 16 165.46128.07 29 NP37.5726.79 40 128.4495.98 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 14.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story