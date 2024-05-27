Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 14.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 14.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 17.30% to Rs 430.59 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 14.76% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 430.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 211.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 1720.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1883.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales430.59520.64 -17 1720.781883.74 -9 OPM %21.0726.16 -24.3321.86 - PBDT91.91128.98 -29 404.05390.64 3 PBT44.8516.68 169 252.69183.51 38 NP39.4546.28 -15 211.19192.17 10

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

