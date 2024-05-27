Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 17.79 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 136.36% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.25% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 59.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

17.7919.4859.0469.224.721.853.174.070.970.412.082.980.740.181.142.060.520.220.721.54

