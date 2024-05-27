Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the March 2024 quarter

May 27 2024
Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 17.79 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 136.36% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.25% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 59.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.7919.48 -9 59.0469.22 -15 OPM %4.721.85 -3.174.07 - PBDT0.970.41 137 2.082.98 -30 PBT0.740.18 311 1.142.06 -45 NP0.520.22 136 0.721.54 -53

