Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Subros has bagged a new order from Indian Railways for supply of cabin air-conditioning equipment in diesel electric locomotive amounting to Rs 27 crore in a recently concluded tender. The company is already a supplier of rail driver cabin and coach air conditioning system(s) to Indian Railways in line with its strategic direction to expand company's business in railway electric mobility segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

