Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 76.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 35.48 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.01% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.95% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 140.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.4830.54 16 140.59133.64 5 OPM %4.2012.77 -9.2611.49 - PBDT1.434.09 -65 14.5415.65 -7 PBT0.923.66 -75 12.9114.05 -8 NP0.652.71 -76 9.6110.44 -8

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

