Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 76.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 35.48 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.01% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.95% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 140.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

35.4830.54140.59133.644.2012.779.2611.491.434.0914.5415.650.923.6612.9114.050.652.719.6110.44

