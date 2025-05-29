Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 18.41 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 64.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.4116.1564.0169.777.062.972.504.171.441.075.945.650.840.473.523.220.610.472.672.32

