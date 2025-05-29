Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 18.41 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 64.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.4116.15 14 64.0169.77 -8 OPM %7.062.97 -2.504.17 - PBDT1.441.07 35 5.945.65 5 PBT0.840.47 79 3.523.22 9 NP0.610.47 30 2.672.32 15

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

