Aditya Birla Money ends lower after Q1 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Aditya Birla Money declined 4.10% to Rs 184.80 after the company's standalone net profit declined 6.05% to Rs 15.37 crore on 5.61% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 11,270.79 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) fell 7.89% YoY to Rs 20.56 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Total expenses dropped 5.22% to Rs 92.32 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 97.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 31.59 crore (up 7.78% YoY), fees & commission expenses was at Rs 17.35 crore (down 28.86% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 27.89 crore (up 3.03%) during the period under review.
Revenue from broking business stood at Rs 81.32 crore in Q1 FY26, down 18.59% compared with Rs 99.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from wholesale debt market jumped 63.07% YoY to Rs 30.64crore in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from interest jumped 9.49% YoY to Rs 55.37 crore while revenue from fees and commission fell 24.85% to Rs 44.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivatives on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
