Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73%

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 3.21 crore shares as against 4.40 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 32,113,406 shares as against 44,070,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (14 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2025 and it will close on 16 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO is a full offer for sale of 59,561,404 equity shares at the upper price, amounting to Rs 3,395 crore. The company will not receive any funds from the offer; all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders based on the shares they offered. The promoters and promoter group hold a total of 431,747,949 equity shares, making up 76.87% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their shareholding after the IPO is expected to be around 74.69%.

Anthem Biosciences is a tech-oriented CRDMO, providing drug discovery and manufacturing services, as well as specialty ingredients like probiotics, enzymes, and peptides. In FY25, CRDMO contributed 81.65% of its revenue. It serves over 550 clients in more than 44 countries, with Europe and North America being key markets. Supported by green chemistry and a partnership with Davos Pharma in the U.S., the company is growing its capacity and working on technologies like RNAi and ADCs.

Ahead of the IPO, Anthem Biosciences on Friday, 11 July 2025, raised Rs 1,016.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.78 crore shares at Rs 570 each to 60 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 451.26 crore and sales of Rs 1,844.55 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

