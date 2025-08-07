Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.28% to Rs 19.70 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 46.23% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.7034.1317.318.154.042.803.832.592.911.99

