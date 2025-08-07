M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 354.21 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 36.27% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 354.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.354.21378.0417.8819.3452.7664.1327.6942.1219.1930.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News