Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 227.83% to Rs 32.98 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 227.83% to Rs 32.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.80% to Rs 95.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.9810.06 228 95.7460.67 58 OPM %5.52-17.00 -9.463.68 - PBDT1.91-0.80 LP 9.942.60 282 PBT1.73-0.96 LP 9.201.95 372 NP1.79-0.85 LP 7.651.53 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story