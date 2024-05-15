Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -101.43 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 68.27% to Rs 731.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2305.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -101.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2143.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.89% to Rs 695.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2388.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -139.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2409.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-101.432143.07 PL -139.132409.11 PL OPM %140.4995.16 -232.9280.45 - PBDT681.962271.56 -70 515.862315.00 -78 PBT681.882271.44 -70 515.532314.64 -78 NP731.542305.40 -68 695.212388.23 -71

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

