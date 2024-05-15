KDDL consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 347.61 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 58.33% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 347.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.60% to Rs 102.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 1391.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

