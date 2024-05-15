Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KDDL consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 347.61 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 58.33% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 347.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.60% to Rs 102.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 1391.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales347.61299.24 16 1391.031119.45 24 OPM %17.4414.05 -17.8214.40 - PBDT63.8443.16 48 251.17157.00 60 PBT46.9729.83 57 186.24107.61 73 NP25.5716.15 58 102.6853.59 92

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

