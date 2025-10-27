Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 7.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.92% to Rs 929.82 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 7.55% to Rs 177.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.92% to Rs 929.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 988.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.929.82988.3023.4524.82254.60275.29237.85259.57177.77192.29

