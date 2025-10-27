Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.99% to Rs 15.10 crore

Net loss of Galaxy Bearings reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.99% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.1035.94-9.4015.47-2.007.10-2.436.61-2.154.73

