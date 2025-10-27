Muthoot Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.58% rally in NIFTY and a 15.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25940. The Sensex is at 84628.78, up 0.5%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has gained around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27395.3, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.39 lakh shares in last one month.