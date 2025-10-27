Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 19.78% to Rs 148.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.98142.4893.2793.56168.39156.62167.43156.38148.16123.69

