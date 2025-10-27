Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Tech Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 12.15 cr

Moschip Tech Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 12.15 cr

Oct 27 2025
Moschip Technologies reported a 24.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.15 crore on 17% increase in net sales to Rs 146.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 29.4% YoY to Rs 12.59 crore in Q2 September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 16.74 crore, recording the growth of 9% compared with Rs 18.24 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 13.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 12.3% in Q2 FY25.

To support growing business needs, the company is expanding its footprint in Bangalore and Pune by moving into larger office spaces. These new locations are strategically chosen to be closer to key social infrastructure, offering improved convenience and accessibility for the companys employees.

Moschip Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializing in semiconductor and product engineering solutions. It offers engineering solutions comprising of systems and product design, IoT solution design, artificial intelligence and machine learning, FPGA design, mixed signal IP design, ASIC design, design verification, and validation.

The scrip rose 0.44% to Rs 264.75 in the BSE.

Oct 27 2025

