Sumitomo Chemical India standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 28.23% to Rs 540.45 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 39.36% to Rs 54.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 90.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.23% to Rs 540.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 752.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.540.45752.9912.2016.0191.63132.4275.57121.0354.9590.61

