Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 12.88 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 20.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.8811.47 12 OPM %9.3213.08 -PBDT1.201.50 -20 PBT1.171.48 -21 NP1.171.48 -21

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

