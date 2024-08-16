Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 12.88 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 20.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.8811.479.3213.081.201.501.171.481.171.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp