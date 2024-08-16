Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.71% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Springform Technology reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.14 -36 OPM %-166.67-42.86 -PBDT-0.15-0.06 -150 PBT-0.15-0.07 -114 NP-0.15-0.06 -150
