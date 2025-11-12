Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 294.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 20.93 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 294.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.9314.894.204.570.780.680.750.650.750.19

