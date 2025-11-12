Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 89.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 22.38 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 89.99% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.3837.655.2731.550.9511.810.9411.810.949.39

